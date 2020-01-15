|
?Gary Martin Beaver, 87, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully in Berkshire Center on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan "Chickie" (Strausser) Beaver; four children; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Born in West Reading on Sept. 29, 1932, he was a son of the late William and Jessie (White) Beaver. His mother passed away when Gary was only three and he was raised by his grandparents, the late Milton and Rosamond (Gary) Beaver. Gary graduated from Reading Senior High School in June of 1950 and was employed in the print shop of American Casualty Co. from June 1950 to Feb. 1951 when he began his apprenticeship as a printing pressman with Peoples Printing Co. He left Peoples Printing in Feb. 1969 and joined Standard Offset Printing Co. as a salesman/estimator. He was appointed president of Standard in 1980. When the company was sold, he took the position of Production Manager of Continental Press in Elizabethtown, then was employed by Science Press as a Customer Service Representative. He then was hired by South Mountain Offset Press in Fleetwood as a General Manager until he retired in 1994. In Nov. of 1949, Gary enlisted in the US Naval Reserve and was a member of Division 4-6. He retired in 1976 as Executive Officer of the Division with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. He sailed on various ships from small Patrol Crafts to the aircraft carrier Forrestal on his annual Training Duty. Gary was past president of Local 160, Printing Pressman, a past president of Greater Reading Area Involved Lutherans and past president of the Susquehanna Litho Club. Surviving Gary are his wife, Joan and their four children, Diane, wife of Richard Hubler of Lehigh Co., Douglas, husband of Nancy Carrey-Beaver of Baltimore, MD, Cathy, widow of the late William Westcott of Reiffton and Christopher at home in Wyomissing; six grandchildren, David, Erin, Megan, Lisa, Ben and Jesse and eight grandchildren, Sara, Ryan, Matthew, Griffin, Will, Violet, Ryder and Jacob. Also surviving is his half-brother, Charles Beaver of Reading. Gary loved classical music and sang in various church and community choirs. He played piano and organ and enjoyed gardening, landscaping and was a Civil War buff. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:30pm in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading (Reiffton), PA 19606. The viewing will be in the funeral home Sunday from 1pm to 1:30pm. Contributions may be made in honor of Gary Beaver to the Animal Rescue League of Berks Co. at www.berksarl.org or a . Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.AumansInc.com Gary Martin Beaver
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020