Gary C. Merritt, 57, of Alsace Township, passed away Wednesday, May 13th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Gary was born in Reading, on September 9, 1962, a son of the late Anna (Eyrich) and Jack O. Merritt. Gary graduated from Oley Valley High School in 1981. He served in the U.S. Army. Gary worked in the maintenance department at East Penn Manufacturing. Gary is survived by a sister, Denise M. Merritt, of Alsace Township. He is also survived by several Aunts and Uncles and Cousins. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 16, 2020.