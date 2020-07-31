1/
Gary Mitchell McCord
1934 - 2020
Gary Mitchell McCord Gary Mitchell McCord, age 85, of Birdsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Gary was born October 3, 1934 in Reading, to the late William and Arlene (Caster) McCord. Gary’s spirit will be carried on by his 4 sons; Timothy McCord and wife Christine, of Roanoke, VA; Michael McCord, of Reading; Shawn McCord, of York; Jason McCord and wife Kimberly, of Warfield, VA; and daughter Bambi Aikens Golden, of CA. In addition to his parents, Gary was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife of 54 year, Linda Jean McCord; daughter Sherry Creasy; infant son Sonny Riedle McCord; sister Sandra Knicely and brother in law Gary Knicely. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. It has been an honor serving Gary’s loving family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the McCord family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
