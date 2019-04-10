Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Oaks.

Gary M. "Papa Oaks" Oaks, 64, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of Albert M. and Shirley (Richtarik) Oaks. He graduated from Trenton High School, Trenton, Mich. He worked as a cellular technician for Verizon Wireless for 37 and a half years, retiring in

December 2018. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on cars. His main hobby was working. Gary was a family man; he loved his time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Adam M. Oaks, husband of Courtney N. (Richardson) Oaks, Upper Tulpehocken Twp., and Garrett O. Oaks, East Vincent Twp.; two grandchildren, Konner and Aryssa; and a sister, Sharon (Oaks) Paugh, Florida.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements.




