Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Saggio.

Gary W. Saggio, 73, longtime resident of Berks County, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind.

He was born in Wilmington, Del., on February 24, 1946. Gary was married to his wife, Linda, for 49 years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Ron and wife, Sally; sister, Doreen; children, Nicki and husband, Ricky, David and wife, Erin; grandchildren: David, Michael and Brandon; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, 222 Main St., Blandon, Pa. Viewing will start at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be Friday, March 8, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.

Donations can be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or at . Online condolences can be made at www.MaeAStumpFuneralHome.com.



