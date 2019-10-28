Home

Gary Lynn Wessner Sr., 75, died October 28, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Township residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Rita B. (Stoltz) Wessner, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born December 28, 1943, in Reading, he was a son of the late George R. And Anna M. (Loeb) Wessner. Gary was a 1961 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed as a machine operator with Polymer Corporation, then Quadrant Plastics, for 43 years, retiring in 2005. Gary enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. Surviving, in addition to his wife are his four children: Debra L., wife of James A. Drabick, of Phoenixville; Gary L. Wessner Jr., of Muhlenberg Township; Jeffrey L., husband of Beth A. Wessner, of Schuylkill Haven; and Eric M., husband of Christina M. Wessner, of Mays Landing, N.J. Also surviving is his brother, Dennis, husband of Sharon Wessner, of Douglass Township. Other survivors include his seven grandchildren: Ashley M. Erb, Tyler B. Eckman, Cloey M. Wessner, Lauren E. Wessner, Adam J. Wessner, Samantha M. Wessner and Brayden M. Wessner; and a great-granddaughter, Ember R. Barnes. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
