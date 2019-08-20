|
Gary L. White, 68, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, August 17, at his
residence.
Born in Reading, on February 24, 1951, a son of the late Blanche (Ritz) Blair and
Wilbur White. He was the husband of
Barbara A. (Clay) White.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 13 years and was
formerly employed by Reading Sheet Metal in the
maintenance department. He was a member of the
American Legion and loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed going fishing and selling toys at flea markets.
Gary is preceded in death by his siblings: Wilbur, Gloria, Carol, Sherwood, Jimmy, Barry and Karen.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters,
Michelle Dierwechter, wife of Joe, Hamburg; and Linette Lackey, wife of Leonard, Albrightsville; grandchildren: Kayla McShaw, wife of Amber; Devin Dierwechter; Cody McShaw; Logan Lackey; and Mia Lackey; great-grandson Zaid McShaw; sisters: Doris Slonaker, Gladys Shearer and Rose White.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill
Haven, at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 23. A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 23, at 12:30 p.m.
To send condolences, please visit
www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas
Funeral Home Inc. Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.