Gay M. Hillman, 71, of Flying Hills passed away unexpectedly in her residence on March 19, 2020. Her husband, Raymond Schellhammer, predeceased her. Born in Patterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Ruth (Bachman) Hillman. Gay bred and showed her championship line of Bull Terriers from Windfall Farms. She won numerous awards for her bull terriers, was a distinguished breeder and had an impeccable reputation. She also owned and operated a dog grooming business for many years. She enjoyed going to the casinos, last visiting Bally’s in NJ on March 10, 2020. She is survived by her friend, P. Nancy Deale, Shillington, and her brother, Paul Hillman, Santa Fe, NM. Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020