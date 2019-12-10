Home

Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Baptist De LaSalle
42 Kerrick Road
Shillington, PA
View Map
Gena Grandinetti Obituary
Gena Marie (Castelluci) Grandinetti Gena Marie (Castellucci) Grandinetti, 58, of Shillington, earned her angel wings on December 7, 2019 with her family by her side. Gena was born in West Reading, PA to parents Harry Castellucci Sr., and Marie (DeStasio) Castellucci. She graduated from Wyomissing High School in 1979 and worked at Encompass/CNA for 32 years. A loving mother and grandmother, a devoted wife, and a loyal friend are just a few of the remarkable qualities that made her so special. Gena’s greatest pride and joy was her family. She loved her role as Mom-Mom, and cherished making memories with her grandson, Charlie, and her Australian Shepard, Dino. She also enjoyed taking family trips to Disney World, Cape May, and Myrtle Beach. She loved the Flintstones, Bruce Springsteen, food festivals, and spending time with the family and friends she cherished most. She had a gentle soul and a kind and generous heart and will be missed more than words can describe. Gena is survived by her husband, Salvatore Grandinetti; daughter Terri Marie Comeau and her husband Jason of Shillington PA; grandson Charlie; stepdaughter Megan Grandinetti; brother Thomas Castellucci and his wife Marjorie of Jonestown, PA; brother Harry Castellucci Jr., and wife Joanne of Sinking Spring, PA; nieces Jamie Ricker, Mary Jo Gehret, Jennifer Stump, Tracy Dietz, Jessica Malik, and Rebecca Lopez, nephew Samuel Castellucci, along with many more extended family members. She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Marie Ricker in 1987. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Clement on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Baptist De LaSalle, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington PA 19607. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Gena can be made to support ovarian cancer research at www.facingourrisk.org, 16057 Tampa Palms Blvd. W, Tampa, FL, 33647. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
