Gene C. Yetto Gene C. Yetto, 83, of Temple passed away Monday, July 13th, in Tower Health Reading Hospital. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Joseph Yetto and Anna (Gibilisco) Yetto. Gene graduated from Muhlenberg High School. He was the owner and operator of the Hearing Aid Outlet Center located in Muhlenberg Township. Surviving are two sons, Scott V. Yetto and fiancé Vita Angela DiMaria and Eric J. Yetto both of Temple. There are two grandchildren, Alexandra Yetto and Brent Yetto husband of Niki Yetto. There are two great grandchildren, Brody and Vincent Yetto. Gene is predeceased by a brother, Bryan Yetto, surviving is Bryan’s wife Jean and a deceased sister, Joanne Yetto. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneral.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
