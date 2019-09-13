Home

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
1 W. Wyomissing Ave.
Mohnton, PA
View Map
Gene East Obituary

Gene A. East, 83, of Reading, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Fairlane

Gardens, Reading.

Gene, a son of the late Clarence and

Dorothy East, was born in Reading. He was a graduate of Reading High School and

retired from Graffius Burial Vaults.

He is survived by two sons, Todd A. East, husband, of Brandee, Del; and Scott East, husband of Laurie, Fla.; a daughter, Susan, wife of Paul Guel, S.C.; a brother, Roy East; a sister, Ruth East; and six grandchildren: Hannah, Erica, Morgan, Christine, Melissa and Paul.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph East.

He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Mohnton.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1 W. Wyomissing Ave., Mohnton. A lunch will follow immediately after the service at the church. Burial will be private. Lamm & Witman

Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
