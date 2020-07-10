Gene Griffith

Gene A. Griffith, 88, of Shillington, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at 6:42 PM surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Betty L. (Thomas) Griffith who passed on May 6, 2020. They celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage prior to her passing. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Herman A. Griffith, Sr., and Lillian (Summons) Griffith and was 1 of 7 children. Gene worked as a manufacturer’s rep for plumbing & heating and retired at the age of 73. He had a passion for trains, enjoyed visiting the casinos, and spending time with family. Gene served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He is survived by one sister Hazel Peifer, and his children – Barry L. Griffith of Dallas, TX, Kirk T. Griffith of Cumru Township and Patti L. (Griffith) Tavella, wife of Pete Tavella of Stowe. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren – Dustin husband of Kari Tavella, Tara Tavella, Carly (Griffith) wife of Elrie Chrite, Megan (Griffith) wife of Ben Gordon-Goldstein, and Rachel Griffith. There are also 2 great grandchildren – Elrie Chrite and Xander Tavella. A joint Celebration of Life service for Betty & Gene will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard at 1:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Please honor Gene by making a contribution, in lieu of flowers, to the Russel M. Butterweck Detachment, Marine Corps League, 550 Columbia Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608.www.kleefuneralhome.com