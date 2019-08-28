|
|
Gene L. Hart, 61, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, died Saturday afternoon, while residing with his son, Timothy R., husband of Lynn Hart, of Centre Township.
He was the widower of Karen M. (Brown) Hart who died October 5, 2016 after forty-three years of marriage.
Additional survivors are a daughter; Krystal M., wife of Mark Gioielli, of North Catasauqua, Pa.; and a son, Dwayne G., husband of Natasha Hart, of Kenhorst. Gene was proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed time with them; Joseph, Hunter, James, Cheyenne, Codie, and Savannah.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald, who died in 2004.
Gene was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Molltown. He enjoyed golfing. He graduated from
Schuylkill Valley High School in the class of 1969. Gene was employed thirty years as shop foreman in the paint and
repair department of the former Kachel's Motors of
Shillington. After that he was employed fifteen years in the same capacity by Tom Masano's Auto.
Funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Friday, 10:30 a.m. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends on Friday, 9:00 a.m., until time of service
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the
funeral home to defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019