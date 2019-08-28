Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Resources
Gene Hart Obituary

Gene L. Hart, 61, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, died Saturday afternoon, while residing with his son, Timothy R., husband of Lynn Hart, of Centre Township.

He was the widower of Karen M. (Brown) Hart who died October 5, 2016 after forty-three years of marriage.

Additional survivors are a daughter; Krystal M., wife of Mark Gioielli, of North Catasauqua, Pa.; and a son, Dwayne G., husband of Natasha Hart, of Kenhorst. Gene was proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed time with them; Joseph, Hunter, James, Cheyenne, Codie, and Savannah.

He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald, who died in 2004.

Gene was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Molltown. He enjoyed golfing. He graduated from

Schuylkill Valley High School in the class of 1969. Gene was employed thirty years as shop foreman in the paint and

repair department of the former Kachel's Motors of

Shillington. After that he was employed fifteen years in the same capacity by Tom Masano's Auto.

Funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Friday, 10:30 a.m. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends on Friday, 9:00 a.m., until time of service

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

funeral home to defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
