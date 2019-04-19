Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Kiwak.

Gene T. Kiwak, 81, of Reading, passed away April 16th in the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Carol A. (McPike) Kiwak.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John and

Leona (Wolf) Kiwak. Gene was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a member of Community Evangelical Church, Sinking Spring.

Gene had retired from the Wyomissing School District as a custodian; prior, he had been employed many years with Mack Trucks on the assembly line.

He was pre-deceased by one brother, William Smith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Kerrie R., wife of Neil McPike, Fla., Kevin C., husband of Jennifer Kiwak, Shillington, Pa., Karla J. Kiwak, Reading, Pa.,

Kenneth J. Kiwak, Reading, Pa., Korrie L. Kiwak, Reading, Pa.; one brother, John Kiwak, Blandon, Pa.; one sister, Joan Bates, Reading, Pa.; four grandchildren: Kristofer, Tyler, Collin and Jeremy.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, May 19th at 4:00 p.m. in Community Evangelical Church, 51 Green

Valley Rd., Sinking Spring. Family and friends will be

received from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. CRAMP-HUMMEL

Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of

arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

610-375-4337



