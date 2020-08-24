Gene McCarney

Gene P. McCarney of Morgantown, PA born September 15, 1925 in Gettysburg, PA and grew up in Hanover, died on August 23, 2020 in Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing at the age of 94. He was the husband of Ann (Young) McCarney. Gene was predeceased by his son, Michael D. McCarney. He is survived by his wife and four children, William McCarney, Elizabeth Shultz wife of David, James E. McCarney husband of Jean, and R. Andrew McCarney husband of Barb. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Heather McCarney, Michael McCarney, David McCarney, Taylor McCarney husband of Kate, Kate Brunner, Kristin Britcher wife of Justin, and Daniel McCarney husband of Aimee. He is also survived by six great grandchildren. Gene was a proud Notre Dame University graduate and employed at Transcontinental Pipeline for over 30 years. He was also a member of the United States Navy. Gene was President of International Right of Way Association Chapter 9, President of Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club, and a forty-two year member of the Lions Club. He was president of Green Hills Sportsman Club and a volunteer at Joanna Furnace for the Hay Creek Festivals. Gene enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting, hiking and gardening. After he retired, Gene hiked the Appalachian Trail. Until the age of 90, Gene spent many hours volunteering at French Creek State Park and Rentschler Arboretum. He also built over 200 bluebird boxes and donated them to his friends and Rock Hollow Woods Environmental Learning Center. The family will be having a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Gene's name to any environmental organization. For online condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com
