Gene R. Shade Gene R. Shade, 74, of Laureldale, passed away on November 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 16, 1946 he was the son of the late George and Catherine (Moyer) Shade and attended Boyertown High School. Gene was the husband of the late Josephine (Weber) Shade who passed away on October 22, 1989. Gene was employed by Dana Corp. where he worked as a welder for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Yankee’s, Notre Dame and the Eagles. In his free time, Gene also enjoyed bowling and golfing. Gene is survived by his loving daughters, Karen M. Lutz, wife of Eric A., of Sinking Spring and Tara Wertz, wife of Galen J. Jr., of Berwyn. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Tanner, Kennedy, Kallie, Jenna, Emily and Galen, and his siblings, Vicki Shade, Patricia Bertatie, Dennis Shade and Alan Shade. In addition to his wife, Josephine, Gene was preceded in death by his siblings, Dolores Erb, Joan Henszey, Ronald Shade, Robert Shade, Betty Schoch and Shirley Spoon. Funeral services will be held privately at the request of the family. Entombment will take place in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society
