Gene A. Shadler, 81, of N. 4th St., passed away on
Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehab Center.
Born in Pottstown, Pa., on January 14, 1938, Gene was the son of the late George and Blanche (Dunning) Shadler.
Shadler was a 1955 graduate of Pottstown High School and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Reading, where he was on the altar guild and a counter of the church offerings. Shadler was employed for 27 years by Frederick Brothers Inc., in Pottstown, and Avantext Inc., in Reading, for 6 years.
A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 435 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements.