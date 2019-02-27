Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Shadler.

Gene A. Shadler, 81, of N. 4th St., passed away on

Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehab Center.

Born in Pottstown, Pa., on January 14, 1938, Gene was the son of the late George and Blanche (Dunning) Shadler.

Shadler was a 1955 graduate of Pottstown High School and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Reading, where he was on the altar guild and a counter of the church offerings. Shadler was employed for 27 years by Frederick Brothers Inc., in Pottstown, and Avantext Inc., in Reading, for 6 years.

A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 435 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements.



