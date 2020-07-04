Gene Stoltzfus

Gene C. Stoltzfus Gene C Stoltzfus died peacefully at home with his wife, Mary Ann (Rocktashel) Stoltzfus, by his side. Gene was 93 years old. Gene was a WW II veteran, restaurant owner, real estate agent and various other occupations. Born in Douglassville, he was the son of Sim G Stoltzfus and Claire Millard Stoltzfus. Gene is survived by his sister Naomi Zissa of Ashfield PA. His three children, Scott, husband of Margaret Stoltzfus of VA, James, husband of Debra Stoltzfus of PA, Gene M Stoltzfus of MD and step-daughter Kathy Siegfried, wife of Kevin, of FL, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Mallory Siegfried, age 12. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.



