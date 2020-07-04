1/1
Gene Stoltzfus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene C. Stoltzfus Gene C Stoltzfus died peacefully at home with his wife, Mary Ann (Rocktashel) Stoltzfus, by his side. Gene was 93 years old. Gene was a WW II veteran, restaurant owner, real estate agent and various other occupations. Born in Douglassville, he was the son of Sim G Stoltzfus and Claire Millard Stoltzfus. Gene is survived by his sister Naomi Zissa of Ashfield PA. His three children, Scott, husband of Margaret Stoltzfus of VA, James, husband of Debra Stoltzfus of PA, Gene M Stoltzfus of MD and step-daughter Kathy Siegfried, wife of Kevin, of FL, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Mallory Siegfried, age 12. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved