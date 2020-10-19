Gene Yoder

Gene D. “Dutch” Yoder, 86, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at 3:30 pm in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Joan M. (Blum) Yoder with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Exeter Twp., he was a son of the late Scott H. Yoder and Myrtle M. (Seidel) Yoder. Prior to retiring in 1995 Mr. Yoder was employed as a purchasing agent for 36 years by the former Hub Tool and Manufacturing in Exeter Twp. Since 1974 he was a member of the Reading Country Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Reiffton Fire Company. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters; Victoria J. Geissler wife of Ivan Geissler of Muhlenberg Twp., Pamela A. Goldsborough wife of Barry Goldsborough of Exeter Twp., Tracy L. Powers wife of Sean Powers of Sinking Spring, Tina L. Yoder of Exeter Twp., and Kelly H. Gehman wife of Tony Gehman of Sinking Spring; 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Scott L. Yoder of Stony Creek Mills and his sisters Shirley Stauffer of New York and Allegra Grabey, a resident of Berks Heim. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Newton. A Celebration of Life Tribute Service with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Saturday October 24th at 2:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Gene D. Yoder may be made to Tower Health at Home Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19601 or to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601. Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com