1/2
Gene Yoder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene D. “Dutch” Yoder, 86, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at 3:30 pm in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Joan M. (Blum) Yoder with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Exeter Twp., he was a son of the late Scott H. Yoder and Myrtle M. (Seidel) Yoder. Prior to retiring in 1995 Mr. Yoder was employed as a purchasing agent for 36 years by the former Hub Tool and Manufacturing in Exeter Twp. Since 1974 he was a member of the Reading Country Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Reiffton Fire Company. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters; Victoria J. Geissler wife of Ivan Geissler of Muhlenberg Twp., Pamela A. Goldsborough wife of Barry Goldsborough of Exeter Twp., Tracy L. Powers wife of Sean Powers of Sinking Spring, Tina L. Yoder of Exeter Twp., and Kelly H. Gehman wife of Tony Gehman of Sinking Spring; 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Scott L. Yoder of Stony Creek Mills and his sisters Shirley Stauffer of New York and Allegra Grabey, a resident of Berks Heim. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Newton. A Celebration of Life Tribute Service with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Saturday October 24th at 2:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Gene D. Yoder may be made to Tower Health at Home Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19601 or to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601. Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved