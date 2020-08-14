Genero Ziza Genero Zizza, 89, of Reading, passed away August 12, 2020, at ManorCare, Laureldale. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Adams) Zizza. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Alexander and Antonia (Cirulli) Zizza. He was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School where he played Varsity Baseball. Genero was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. Genero was employed by UGI as a meter operator for 36 years. He was a P.I.I.A Softball official and played professional baseball in Boston Red Sox Farm System. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Christopher Zizza, Patrick, husband of Kimberly Zizza, all of Reading and Marielle Zizza, Kenhorst and one grandchild, Aja Zizza. Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.