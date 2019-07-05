Genevieve H. "Jennie" Brungard, 78, of

Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, formerly of Avis, passed away with her loving family by her side on June 30, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital in Reading, Pa.

Born in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Charles J.A. and Josephine H. (Packer) Brungard. Jennie was employed as a devoted secretary for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for over 40 years. She was a devoted member and contributor of Holy Spirit

Parish and St. Agnes R.C. Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading local newspapers and the holidays,

especially Halloween. Jennie will be remembered for being a very caring, giving and loving person and will be greatly missed by everyone she has touched.

She is survived by her brother, Charles L. Brungard,

husband of Andrea, of Avis; and sister, Ann B. Demsko, wife of Morris, of Reading. She is also survived by her nieces: Maria Tenreiro, Christen Glessner, Denise Poremskey; and nephew, Gregory Brungard; great-nieces and nephews: Miles Tenreiro, Madelyn Glessner, Evan and Madison Poremskey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agnes R.C. Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and

relatives at Moriarty Funeral Home, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Agnes Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Parish, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



