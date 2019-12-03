Home

Noga Funeral Home
1142 South Main Street
New Castle, PA 16103
(724) 652-6700
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish- St. Camillus site
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish- St. Camillus site
Genevieve Kusnierz Obituary
Genevieve (Genowefa) Kusnierz, 90, formerly of New Castle, PA, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Elmcroft Senior Living, Exeter, PA. She was the wife of late husband John Kusnierz and mother of late son, Bogdan Kusnierz. Born in Miejsce, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Katarzyna (Szmyd) and Jan Sznajder. She was a member of Saint Camillus Church in New Castle. She was a seamstress at Winter Clothing Company, New Castle. Surviving is her daughter-in-law, Mary Kusnierz of Birdsboro, PA; grandson, John Kusnierz of Lancaster, PA, and granddaughter, Ania Kusnierz of Orlando, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Parish- St. Camillus site, Rev. Anthony Sciarappa, officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 AM until the time of mass at 11 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Madonna Cemetery, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Home of Reading, 144 Hillside Dr. Shillington, PA 19607 Noga Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
