Genevieve M. Soja, 93, of Reading, passed away during the early evening hours of Wednesday May 6, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services-Sinking Spring. Mrs. Soja was predeceased by her husband Stanley M. Soja. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Stephania (Borowski) Graczyk. Mrs. Soja is survived by her loving children; Dennis husband of Maria Soja, of Exeter Twp., Duane husband of Lisa Soja, of Bernville and Donna (Soja) wife of Thomas Kosmoski, of Exeter Twp. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Mrs. Soja is also survived by her twin sister Loretta Jurasinski, of Toms River NJ and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two sons; Daniel A. and David A. Soja. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Mrs. Soja was employed by the former OB Dyers until her retirement. Mrs. Soja was very proud of her polish heritage, and her family. She will be sadly missed. Services and burial will be private. Please no flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Mrs. Genevieve M. Soja to her parish St. Mary R.C. Church 250 South Twelfth Street Reading PA 19602. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



