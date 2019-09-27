Home

Geoffrey Lucas


1952 - 2019
Geoffrey Lucas Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Geoffrey L. Lucas announces his passing.

Geoffrey, 67, died suddenly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Geoff will lovingly be remembered by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Deborah Lucas, and his precious

daughter, Elizabeth, the pride and true joy of his life.

Geoff was a devoted husband and father.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and was a retired physician of over 30 years.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son the late George J. Jr. and Vilma (Pendel) Lucas.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Geoffrey was

predeceased by his bother, George J. Lucas III; is survived by his brother, Gregory P. Sr., and companion, Janet M. Husson, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; his sister, Kathleen M.

(Lucas) Angstadt and her husband, Mark W., of Exeter, Pa.; sister-in law, Kathleen N. (Latshaw) Lucas; and several

nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held on Saturday, September 28th.

Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home,

Syracuse, N.Y.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
