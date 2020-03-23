|
|
George J. Batastini, 92, passed away March 21, 2020, in his Cumru Township residence. He was the loving husband of Marjatta S. (Kase) Batastini. They would have celebrated their twenty-first anniversary on George’s birthday. Born in Reading on April 20, 1927, he was a son of the late Paul and Mary (D’Agostino) Batastini. He was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Penn High School, where he was Vice President of his senior class. George served our nation proudly and valiantly in the U.S. Army during World War II. George was the owner and operator of his family business, The Bradford Cafe, Reading, until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, playing until he was 90. George will be missed by his beloved cat, Sweetie Boofer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, John Batastini, Philippines; his brother, Dr. Paul (Amelia) Batastini, Cherry Hill, N.J.; his daughter-in-law, Norma Batastini, Glen Ridge, N.J.; two grandchildren, Meredith and Matthew Batastini; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Addison. His stepson, Anthony M. DiCerchio, Reading, also survives him. George was predeceased by his son, Geary Batastini; and five siblings: Eugene, Albert, Raymond, Louise and Adelaide. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Associations, 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020