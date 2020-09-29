George Churico, Jr. George Churico, Jr., 75, of Shillington, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late George, Sr. and Arlene (Derenzo) Churico. George graduated from Reading High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He was a member of Shillington Church of Christ. George was a true handyman, loved restoring antique trains and wood working. He also enjoyed watching western movies, especially Gunsmoke. George worked as a truck driver for many years until retiring. Surviving is George’s daughter Debbie Churico Yoh of Georgia; grandchildren: Brent, Alexa, Marques, and Jordan; and six great grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister Francis Churico and her children; brother Richard (Judy); nephew Rick (Erin); niece Lisa Churico and life long friends John Folk (Deb) and Tommy Dalton (Cheryl). He is predeceased by his son Curtis, two brothers and three sisters. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. For online condolences, pleasevisit www.LutzFuneralHome.com