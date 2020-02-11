Home

Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
George Earl Evans

George Earl Evans Obituary
George Earl Evans, 70, passed away with his family by his side on February 10, 2020, at his home in Upper Pottsgrove Twp., PA. He was the husband of Joyce A. (Yingling) Evans, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage on January 25, 2020. Born in Pottstown, on May 31, 1949, George was the son of the late George G. Evans and Pearl E. (Dierolf) Evans; and his stepfather, Samuel Auman. George owned and operated Evan’s Auto Repair in Pottstown, for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gilbertsville, a member of the Independent Order of Pennsylvania Odd Fellows Group, and a member and treasurer of the Pottstown Inspection Unit. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisa Smoyer, wife of Donald, Pottstown, George Evans, husband of Roxanne, Limerick, Jennifer Mayberry, Pottstown, T. Michael Evans, Pottstown, and Stephanie Robertson, wife of Jeremy, Boyertown; his grandchildren, Amanda, Dustin, Charlie, Cody, CJ, Jeremy, Lukie, Jared, George, and Corey; his sister, Janice Feick, Pottstown; his nephew, Danny Feick, Pottstown; his stepsister, Dolly Weller, wife of Art, Boyertown; and his mother-in-law, Grace E. Yingling, Pottstown. In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Daniel Feick, Sr. A viewing will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
