George R. Faust, 90, formerly of Perry Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in ManorCare, Laureldale. He was the husband of Marie A. (Groh) Faust, who died on

August 23, 2006.

Born in West Leesport, he was the son of the late Samuel F. and Florence C. (Seaman) Faust. George was a 1947

graduate of Ontelaunee High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. George worked for twenty years for Heyco Metals, Bern Twp., retiring in 1991.

He was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Leesport. George was a member and past president of the Perry Game Association. He was also a member of other game associations in the area. George was an avid trap shooter, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

George is survived by three sons: Randy G. Faust and his wife, Nancy, Perry Twp.; Larry W. Faust and his wife, Wendy, Windsor Twp.; and Michael A. Faust and his wife, Penny, Schuylkill Haven; four grandchildren: Tabetha Faust, Wesley Faust, Nathan Faust and Jarrett Faust; and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by two brothers, Clyde and Clair Faust; and five sisters: Betty Strause, Mildred Faust, Arlene Haas, Edith Dreibelbis and Jane Gruesel.

George was predeceased by two brothers, Clifford and Floyd.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Perry Game Association, 1451 Moselem Spring Road,

Hamburg, PA 19526.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



