Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Focht.

George R. Focht (G. Richard "Snitz" Focht), 93, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. in Berks Heim.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, June M.

(Bagenstose) Focht. Born in Boyertown, Mr. Focht was the son of the late George W. and Florence (Kolb) Focht. He served in the United States Army and was a decorator at Reading Display for 10 years, then was owner of Berks

Display Service for 12 years and retired from Sears as a display/decorating person following 12 years of service. Mr. Focht played golf until he was 88 years of age and

attained 8 holes in one in his time. He was a member of Manor Golf Course and enjoyed playing golf in the South with his buddies. Mr. Focht had a passion for gardening. In addition to his wife, June, Mr. Focht is survived by his daughter, Lori S. Burkert, wife of Barry L. Burkert, of

Fleetwood; and his son, David B. Focht, of Reading.

He was preceded in death by his son, Craig R. Focht, in 1985.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.