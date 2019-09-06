|
George Albert "Aly" Guiles, 99, of
Reading, passed away September 3, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
He was the widower of Helen Jean (Sweet) Guiles, who passed away November 24, 1986. They married on December 28, 1963. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Willis and Jennie (Rollman) Guiles.
He attended Reading High School, served in the 213
Artillery Pennsylvania National Guard, and The United States Merchant Marines. Aly was employed by the
Carpenters Union, Local 492, retiring in 1982. He was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Reading, and a lifelong volunteer at the church, rectory, convent and school.
He was a loving husband and devoted father, and always ready and willing to help someone in need. He will be
dearly missed by all who knew him.
Aly is survived by three children: Dr. Amy
Guiles-Lachina, wife of Joseph Lachina, Mohnton; Joelle Guiles Lis, wife of Richard Lis, Sinking Spring; and George A. Guiles, widower of Kristen Guiles, Mohnton. Eight grandchildren: Joseph, Giana, Jillian, Mark, John, Andrew, George and Gabriel; and one great-grandson, Lance, also survive him.
He was predeceased by thirteen siblings.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to
Annabelle F. Alegado and Mary M. Uhrig for their care, commitment and support over the past months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter's R. C. Church, 322 S. 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602. Burial will be private. Friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.
Peter's R. C. Church, at the above address.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.