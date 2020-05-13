George Heckman
1933 - 2020
George Edward Heckman 87, of Mohnton passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Berks Heim. He was predeceased by his first wife Pauline Heckman December 2019 and his second wife Judith M. (Lorah) Heckman October 17, 2008. George was born in Harrisburg on February 23, 1933 a son of the late Oscar and Mary D. (Pipp) Heckman. He was a 1951 Susquehanna High School graduate and proceeded to enlist in U.S. Navy in Baltimore July 11, 1951 to serve his country. George proudly served his country during the Korean War and while serving, he was aboard the USS Tarawa, USS WASP, NAS Norfolk, and USS E_LSM. While in the Navy, George was in Polar Bear Club and was the middle heavyweight boxing champ. He was later employed by Bell Telephone in first level management for 35 years retiring there and Weis Grocery for 2-5 years and lastly, Lowe's on 5th St in lumber department for 30 years. George was a member of Sts Constantine & Helen GOC where he designed the bazaar posters in 1969 & 1970 and was a member of AHEPA Men's Club. He was an avid sports fan especially the 49er's and he was a letterman in football, baseball, and basketball. He enjoyed street stock racing for 3 years at Big Diamond and Penn National. He enjoyed folk art, woodworking, painting and crafts and the artist Bob Ross. George loved fixing and repairing his home. Surviving are his children; Kevin Jon and his wife Carol Heckman, Vincent Michael Heckman, Athena Lynn Heckman, his step-children; Kenneth G. Hare Jr., Todd S. Hare, Sr., Terri A. Taft, brother, Paul Heckman, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. George was predeceased by his siblings; Robert Heckman, John Heckman, James Heckman, and Ethel Mae Heckman. Dad was honest, loving and accepted all for what they were and tried to make you better. We know the people he touched were made better. He was a winner in everything! Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com

May 13, 2020
Our greatest condolences go out to the family in this hard time. He was a very caring and just man, the world will be a lesser place without him in it.
William Pflugfelder
Friend
