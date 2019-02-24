Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Hettinger.

George Hettinger, 74, of Mohnton, passed away February 16, 2019, in the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia.

He was the beloved husband of Dawn M. (Englehart) Hettinger.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Samuel and Katharine (Shenberger) Hettinger.

George was 1962 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and also a graduate of York Academy of Arts.

He was a member of U. S. Army Reserve.

George was employed by Gilbert Associates as a graphic artist for 25 years and also the Reading Hospital and

Medical Center in the Medical Department for 17 years. He and his twin brother, Gary had a Dime Pitch Stand at the Governor Mifflin Community Days for 39 years.

He and his twin brother managed and played for Twin Distributing Softball team for 38 years. After his playing days, George worked as an umpire for eight years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Deric S. Hettinger, West Lawn, and Kyle J. Hettingger, Mt. Penn.

He is also survived by two brothers, Gary, husband of

Donna Hettinger, West Lawn, Glenn, husband of Jean

Hettinger, Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and two grandchildren,

Isabella Hettinger and Elijah Hettinger.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. in Mohn's Hill E.C. Church, 708 Mohn's Hill Rd., Reading, PA 19608.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to

University of Pennsylvania C/O Research Dept., 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Edward J. Kuhn

Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

