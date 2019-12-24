|
George James Summons, age 91, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side in the early morning of December 22, 2019. He was born in Laureldale, PA on May 30, 1928 to Edward and Conceptsion Summons. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School and served our country in the United States Navy as a Seaman First Class. George worked at Berks Packing for forty years as a maintenance foreman. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Summons. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sylvia Summons, children Greg and Annie, Brian and Barbara, Michael and Tamela, and Donna, grandchildren Heather, Luke, Carrie, Rebecca and Geoffrey, Melissa, Justin, Sarah, Morgan, and Nicholas, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. George was a loving man with a heart of gold and will be remembered fondly by all of those whose lives he touched. His wife wishes to thank sincerely the girls from VNA Home Advantage who took such great care of him, along with Hospice and many neighbors. The family asks for no flowers to be given and instead would like donations to be sent to: Veterans Administration, attn: Hospice, Building 1-4B-550 mail code, 1700 Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Salem Church, 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial is private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019