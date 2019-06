George F. Klinger, 67, of Reading, passed away on June 5th in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Carl L. and Daisy M. (Feger) Klinger.

He was predeceased by a son, Donavan Klinger; and a brother, Robert Klinger.

Surviving are four children: Damien Klinger, Amy Rivera, Beverly Klinger, Tammy Koenig; brothers: Keith, James and Kenneth Klinger; sisters, Susan Stengel and Kim Klinger; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements.