Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Lucas III.

George J. Lucas III, 73, of Exeter

Township, peacefully left this world on

Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his home

under the loving care of his family and hospice after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Kathleen N. (Latshaw) Lucas, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late George J. Jr. and Vilma (Pendel) Lucas.

George graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School in 1963 and received his Bachelor's degree from Kutztown University and obtained various advanced degrees from several universities.

He worked for Carpenter Technology Corporation as a safety engineer for 30 years until his retirement in 1999.

George enjoyed listening to music, especially the oldies, playing bass guitar in various bands, participating in sports and his weekly meetings with his breakfast club. He also loved constantly treating the family dogs to biscuits. However, his favorite thing to do was to float in his pool on a hot summer day.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Kathleen, are his children, George J. IV and Melissa A. Lucas, both of Mt. Penn; his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Isabella A.; and siblings: Gregory P. Sr., companion of Janet M. Husson, of Sinking Spring, Dr. Geoffrey L., husband of Deborah A., of Oneida, N.Y., and Kathleen M. (Lucas) Angstadt, wife of Mark W., of Exeter; nephews and nieces and his extended Latshaw family.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



