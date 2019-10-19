|
George Marks Ammon, 88, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. A Brevard County resident since 1969, George was born in Reading, Pa., on January 21, 1931, to the late Matthias E. and Elsie L. (Marks) Ammon. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering and received his master’s degree in engineering from FIT. He was an electrical engineer and manager at Harris and a member of their Toastmasters club. He was active with many local associations including the Satellite Beach Police Volunteer Citizen on Patrol for 25 years and a member of the Banana River Sail & Power Squadron. He was a member of Trinity Wellsprings Church. His family includes his current wife, Marion Kutz; a son, David; a daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Phil Shores; a grandson, Shawn Shores (Brittany); and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth C. Ammon; and a grandson, Mark Shores. Viewing will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Auman’s Inc, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Following the viewing, a graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any kidney or heart related charities. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Ammon family. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve George and his family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019