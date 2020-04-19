Reading Eagle Obituaries
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
George M. Foose

George M. Foose, 52, of Reading, passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the son of the late Charles G. Foose and Janet C. (Hartman) Foose. George is survived by his brother David L. Foose of Reading. He worked for several years at Albright College and Prospectus Berco. George participated in bowling at and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to 2570 Boulevard of the Generals #124 Norristown, Pa 19403. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 1605 Rockland St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
