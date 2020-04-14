|
George M. Kowal, 81, of Wyomissing, entered into eternal rest on April 14, 2020 at the McGlinn Cancer Center at Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Dubitsky along with four children: Martha, wife of John Bachinsky, Skippack, PA; Mark, husband of Joan Dolezal, Atlanta, GA,; Adrian, husband of Jeanette Campbell, Wyandotte, MI; and Roxanne, wife of Wayne Bradburn, State College, PA. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Alexa and Megan Bachinsky, Emily and Sarah Kowal, Jacob and Nicholas Kowal; Sophia, Lydia and Anya Bradburn. George was born on July 6, 1938 to Rev. Wolodymyr and Daria Kowal in Medynia, Ukraine. The escalating war and fear of being shipped into forced labor resulted in the family traveling to Western Europe, first to Austria and then Germany. He emigrated from Germany and eventually settled in Reading, where he graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956. After high school, he attended the University of Detroit where he received a B.S. Degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1961. He then received a Graduate Assistantship to Penn State University in the Nuclear Engineering Department where he received an M.S. Degree in Nuclear Engineering in 1964. Upon graduation, his first job was in Groton, CT working on the design and analysis of nuclear submarines, including the highly sensitive NR1. Subsequently, he moved his family to Reading for employment with Gilbert Associates, Inc. for 29 years until 1992. In his second year with Gilbert, he was promoted to Department Manager of Nuclear Design and Analysis where his Department was responsible for work on all commercial Nuclear Power Plants within Gilbert’s scope. Upon leaving Gilbert, he worked as an independent consultant. George had other interests during his career, especially being involved in various aspects of teaching. For thirteen years as an Associate professor in Mechanical Engineering at Drexel University, he taught three Undergraduate and Graduate courses. For over twenty years, he developed and taught classes to engineers seeking to obtain their Professional Engineering License. These classes were sponsored by Reading Area Community College, Penn State University, PP&L and other engineering companies. He was a member of the American Nuclear Society, American Men and Women of Science and was also a Registered Professional Engineer. He was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church and was predeceased in death by his parents and two brothers, Lubomyr Kowal and Stefan Kowal. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church with burial in Frackville, PA at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020