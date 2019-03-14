Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Mang.

George D. Mang, 75, formerly of Exeter, husband of Stella (Karmaluk) Mang, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Phoenixville Hospital.

Born in Little Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late

Donald L. and Eleanor (Eysaman) Mang.

George was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed doing yardwork and was known as a foodie. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. George had an upbeat personality and

always saw the good in life.

Surviving along with his wife are three daughters: Lisa Goggins, wife of Gary, Christina E. Goodwin, wife of

Rodney, and Zinna Coulter-Thurley, wife of Robert; eight grandchildren: Danielle, Chelsea, Brianna, Brandon, Zeena, Hailey, Robert and Lola; and several nieces,

nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Donald Mang.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, from

1:00-3:00 p.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to the at .

