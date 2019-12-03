Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for George Metroka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Metroka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Metroka Obituary
George Metroka George Metroka, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, at Masonic Village Healthcare. Born in Saint Clair, he was a son of George and Justina Metroka. He was the husband of Marian (Adams) Metroka. They enjoyed dancing at numerous places in Berks County. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita (Lunsford) Metroka. After graduating from Saint Clair High School, he joined the Army and later graduated from Franklin School of Science and Art, Philadelphia. He worked many supervisory positions in various VA hospitals around the country. George was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a life member of Amateur Trapshooters Association. He won many trophies around the country at different shooting events. He was a 32 degree Mason. He was a member of the Butler Lodge. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Margaret Curran; stepdaughter, Lisa Weida; stepson, Mary Dry; step-grandson, Brendon Weida. George was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, where services were held on Friday, Nov. 22. A viewing with Masonic service was held at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory may be sent to the church, 106 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or Masonic Children’s Home, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -