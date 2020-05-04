Rev. George J. Miller, 84 of Wernersville, PA passed away peacefully at the Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center on May 3rd, 2020. Son of Lester J. and Grace (Hess) Miller of Northampton, PA, he is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alberta, son James Miller and his wife Hyonhi, daughters Beth Miller and her husband Steven, Nancy Grander and her husband Matt and Sally Miller and her wife Greta and his beloved dog Joe. He is survived by seven grandchildren; Jacob (Katie), Allison, Lee (Kelsey), Ben, Lauren (Michael), Ethan, and Grace and one great grandson, Wyatt. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy and Esther. Pastor George graduated from Northampton High, Bloomsburg State College, and Lancaster Theological Seminary. His first parish was in Delmont, PA and was followed by a merged parish in Zion, PA before moving to his longest parish at St. Paul’s UCC in Robesonia, PA/ First Church UCC in Wernersville, PA and later after a reorganization, he continued at St. Paul’s UCC in Robesonia until his retirement in 2002. Upon retirement he was named Pastor Emeritus of St Paul’s UCC. After retirement Pastor George served as an interim pastor for 5 different churches and continued in the ministry until 2011when he retired after 50 years of service. Rev Miller later completed chaplaincy requirements and became a professional chaplain volunteering his services at Reading Hospital. He also established and served the Conrad Weiser Ministerium, volunteered for after school homework programs and started the first local Kids Klub and day camp. Pastor George also served on various committees of the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference, Heidelberg Association, and Western Berks Versammling. Pastor George initiated and actively pursued a low rent housing facility for the elderly which became Furnace Creek Manor in Robesonia. He was also instrumental in helping to develop Phoebe Berks Village and found the property on which it stands today. Reverend Miller served on the Phoebe Board for 14 years. He enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, hunting, and taking care of his property at Lake Wynonah. After retiring to Phoebe Berks, he cleared and developed a nature trail for everyone to enjoy which is now known as “George’s Trail.” A private burial service will be held on Thursday at St Daniels Church Cemetery in Robesonia with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to St. Paul’s UCC in Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave. Robesonia PA 19551 or to Phoebe Berks Village, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville PA 19565. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.