George “Jim” Mongrain, 65, of Laureldale, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2020. He was the widower of Christie (Geisler) Mongrain, who passed in 2014 and with whom he had shared 38 loving years. Born in Reading, Jim was the son of the late Tony Corolla and Virginia “Jean” (Scarfee) Mongrain. For 32 years Jim had worked at East Penn Manufacturing. Jim was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed following the racing career of Dale Earnhardt. He loved vacations in Ocean City, Md., where he could walk the boardwalk and people-watch with his wife. Jim is survived by his loving daughters with whom he resided, Jamie J. Mongrain and Tiffany M. Mongrain. In addition to his wife, Jim was also predeceased by his son, Joseph M. Mongrain, in 2015. He is also survived by his sister, Roseann Mongrain, of Reading; Dean German, of Muhlenberg; and Bobby and Pat Hiestand, of Laureldale. Services for Jim will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd, Temple, with Rev. Donna M. House of Friedens Lutheran Church as officiant. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home for viewing from 9:00 a.m. until the start of services. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020