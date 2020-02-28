Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mongrain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Mongrain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Mongrain Obituary
George “Jim” Mongrain, 65, of Laureldale, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2020. He was the widower of Christie (Geisler) Mongrain, who passed in 2014 and with whom he had shared 38 loving years. Born in Reading, Jim was the son of the late Tony Corolla and Virginia “Jean” (Scarfee) Mongrain. For 32 years Jim had worked at East Penn Manufacturing. Jim was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed following the racing career of Dale Earnhardt. He loved vacations in Ocean City, Md., where he could walk the boardwalk and people-watch with his wife. Jim is survived by his loving daughters with whom he resided, Jamie J. Mongrain and Tiffany M. Mongrain. In addition to his wife, Jim was also predeceased by his son, Joseph M. Mongrain, in 2015. He is also survived by his sister, Roseann Mongrain, of Reading; Dean German, of Muhlenberg; and Bobby and Pat Hiestand, of Laureldale. Services for Jim will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd, Temple, with Rev. Donna M. House of Friedens Lutheran Church as officiant. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home for viewing from 9:00 a.m. until the start of services. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -