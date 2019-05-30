George W. "Yaddi" Moyer, 90, of Narvon, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was the husband of Marjorie G. (Houck) Moyer.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late George W. and Hazel (Fox) Moyer.

He attended Shillington High School and was a member of Pennside Presbyterian Church. Yaddi was employed as a brick layer for Potteiger and Co. for 40 years until his

retirement.

In addition to his wife, Yaddi is survived by his children: Jeffrey H., husband of Sherry (Conrad) Moyer, of Reinholds; Karen E., wife of Larry Shaner, of Mohnton; and Patricia A., wife of Scott Kerschner, of Bernville; seven grandchildren and four great- grandchildren; two sisters, Althea Addis, of Reading, and Dorothy Moyer, of Robesonia.

He was preceded in death by one grandson and one great-granddaughter.

There will be a graveside service held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 2203 Harmonyville Road, Elverson, PA 19520, with services beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pennside Presbyterian Memorial fund, or MS Research, 706

Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.




