George Walter Puwalski, 81, of Reading, entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born to the late Stephen and
Josephine (Marchut) Puwalski, on February 24, 1938, in Reading.
George was a 1956 graduate of Reading High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1959.
He worked as a plastic molder for Polymer Corporation for over 42 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed bowling,
golfing and traveling, especially taking cruises. However, George absolutely treasured watching all his grandchildren play sports.
His spirit is carried on by his wife, Carol (Fisher) Puwalski, with whom they would have celebrated their fifty-ninth wedding anniversary in October; son, Steven Puwalski and his wife, Lori, of Temple; daughter, Christine Reichardt and her husband, Christopher, of Leesport; four grandchildren: Matthew Puwalski and his wife, Tiffany; Emily Puwalski; Tanner Reichardt; and Hayley Reichardt; and his great-grandson, Hudson Puwalski, whom was the joy of his last few months.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Jeanette Klick, greeted him in heaven.
Family and friends will be received 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reading, PA, 19606. Prayer services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, in the funeral home followed by a graveside committal at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA, 19606.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Parkinson's foundation at https://parkinsonfoundation.org/ and /or the , https://www.heart.org/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Puwalski family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve George and his loving family.