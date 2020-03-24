|
George R. Bieber, 85, of Wernersville, formerly of Oley, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in his home. He was the long time companion of Edith M. Scheuring for 28 years. Born in Oley, PA, he was the son of the late Effinger K. and Mary R. (Moyer) Bieber. George was a member of Pike Township Sportsman Club and was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served in Korea. He was a self employed excavator and jack of all trades. George is survived by his daughters Teresa S. Bieber, Fleetwood, Donna M. Jozwiak, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, three grandchildren, three grand puppies and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Jeannette M. Lott and Mary Lou Hoover, both of Birdsboro; and Deanna M. McCue, Elverson, and Clair M., Oley. He is predeceased by brothers Effinger and Alan; and sister Marilyn A. Levengood. Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020