George P. Rebholtz, 90, formerly of

Reading, died March 12, 2019, in Berks Heim.

Born December 12, 1928, in Reading, he was a son of the late George C. and Florence M. (Schultz) Rebholtz.

George was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School and a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of

Pennsylvania.

He was employed as a bookkeeper for Lentz Mills,

retiring in 1991. He also worked as an accounts receivable clerk for the Reading Eagle from 1947-1961.

George was a member of the Improved Order of Red Men and was their record keeper for 40 years.

He proudly served with the Unites States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955.

He is survived by his second cousin, Pat Levengood, of Pottstown; and his good friends: Linda, wife of Richard Newkirk, of Reading, Sandy Eshbach, of Reading, and Peggy Glaser, also of Reading.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Franklin L. Rebholtz and Marie L. Rebholtz.

Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

