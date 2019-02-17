Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Roberts.

George "Gene" E. Roberts, 76, of

Muhlenberg Township, was welcomed

effortlessly by Jesus into Heaven on

February 14, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Donna M. (Gasparovic) Roberts for 55 years. Over the years George had enjoyed watching his family grow.

In addition to his wife, he is missed by his two children, Daniel, husband of Karen Roberts, Burlington, Conn., and Marcy Litwin, Muhlenberg Township; three grand-children: Tara Litwin, David Roberts and Emily Roberts; and two sisters, Patty Townsend and Judy Black.

He was predeceased by his sister, Melinda Macherosky.

Born in McKeesport, Pa., he was a son of the late George E. Sr. and Ethel (Wakefield) Roberts.

George enjoyed his work as a draftsman for Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory and Mesta Machine before retiring from Schindler Elevator Corporation, formerly Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

He leaves behind memories with his family and friends and of his traveling experiences, pets and more. These memories will never be forgotten and he will always be in our hearts, minds and in spirit until we meet again in

Heaven.

Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. to

12:00 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.,

Temple, Pa.

Contributions may be made to Gettysburg National

Memorial Park, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or To Love A K-9, P.O. Box 422, Kimberton, PA 19442.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.




