George Kanaan Salloum, of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and Salaata, Lebanon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1951 to the late Kanaan Rizkallah and Salwa Tanous Salloum. In 1978, he married his devoted wife Marcelle (nee Chelala). They have five beautiful children which he was extremely proud of. George immigrated to the United States in 1971 to pursue his education. He graduated from Cleveland State University in 1978 with a Bachelor’s of Mechanical Engineering and from Eastern University in 1999 earning a Masters in Business Administration. George worked as a Technical Specialist at DS Smith Inc (formerly Interstate Container) until he retired in March of 2019. Anyone that met George knew he was a devoted family man. He was charming, charismatic and intelligent with a vibrant personality. He was always the life of any party. He had a love for politics and was always dutiful to his Maronite Faith. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Whitfield. He will be deeply missed and eternally loved by all. In addition to his wife, survivors include his loving daughters; Rita McKeever (Matthew); Salwa Salloum; Amal Kebede (David); Maya Zito (Michael); and his only son Kanaan Salloum. His surviving grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as Jidou are; Negash and Zara Kebede, and Vincent, Joseph, and Nicholas McKeever. He is also survived by his sisters Therese Chelala (the late Melhem), and May Abboud (Roger), as well as many nieces & nephews. Due to the current health crisis, a private arrangement is entrusted to Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc. 129 E. Lancaster Ave. Shillington. Kindly follow CDC Guidelines while attending. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of George to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network online at http://support.pancan.org/goto/georgesalloum. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.beanfuneralhomes.com. The private mass will be streamed on Wednesday June 17th beginning at 11am. http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31251. Per our funeral home guidelines this is a very restricted and private event.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.