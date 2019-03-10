Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Schaeffer Jr..

George B. Schaeffer Jr., 85, of Reiffton, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Fairlane Gardens Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center.

He was the husband of Bonnie A. (Oswald) Schaeffer. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George B. Sr. and Emma M. (Shirey) Schaeffer. George worked for thirty years for Birdsboro Steel and last worked for Dana

Corporation for ten years. He was a PIAA official,

refereeing for girls and JV boys basketball for many years. George would often say that it was the one place where he was always right.

George was a life member of Good Fellowship Riding Club and a member of the Country Western Dancers of Reading. He loved riding horses, playing racquetball, going on cruises and traveling. George especially enjoyed sitting with his cat, Schmidty.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Bonnie, is one son,

Michael D. Schaeffer and his wife, Sharon, Alsace

Township; six grandchildren: Kelly Hipp, wife of Robert Hipp III; Lindsay Carlson, wife of Benjamin Carlson; Ryan Schaeffer; Katie Behm, wife of Zachary Behm; Lauren Schaeffer; and Michael Schaeffer and his wife, Rachel; and nine great-grandchildren: Mason, Madison, Joseph, Eloise, Ryan, Stella, Evelyn, Sophie and Daxton; and a tenth great-grandchild on the way. George is also survived by one

sister, Barbara Moleski, Reading.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Kim Boone; brother, Raymond Schaeffer; sister, Joan Oakes; and infant sister, Gloria Schaeffer. George will be missed by his "best friend," Schmidty.

Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Wednesday 7:00-9:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00-11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



