George W. Schmid Jr., 73, of Slatington, formerly of

Kutztown, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

He was the husband of Joan M. (Bucks) Schmid. Born in Pricetown, Berks County, February 18, 1946, George was the son of the late Mamie (Schmel) and George W. Schmid Sr. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, reaching the rank of E4. George worked at the former Caloric Appliance Corp. in Topton, for 10 years as a forklift operator. He was a lifetime member of the Topton American Legion Post #217.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Joan; son, George W. Schmid III, of Hereford; daughter, Amy L., wife of Kyle D. Dietrich, of Trexlertown; sisters, Esther V. and her

husband, Marty Kowalski, of West Lawn, Mary J. Iezzi, of Birdsboro; twin granddaughters, Addison M. and Keeley A. Dietrich, of Trexlertown; good friend and helper, Fred H. Billiard.

Predeceased by brother-in-law, John E. Iezzi.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. Online expression of sympathy may be

recorded at www.heintzemancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Topton American Legion Post #217 in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.



